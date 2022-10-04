Propane leak inside house in Snow Camp causes explosion

It all happened at a one-story house on Quakenbush Road in Snow Camp Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — A propane leak inside a house in Snow Camp Monday afternoon caused an explosion.

According to the Snow Camp Volunteer Fire Department, the explosion happened at a one-story house on Quakenbush Road.

Firefighters said the homeowner was on scene and assured the fire department there was no one in the house. Officials arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire got under control, an investigation led firefighters to find it was caused by the leak.

“As cooler weather approaches, we encourage you to have your gas service and gas appliances serviced by your gas company or a certified technician,” Snow Camp Fire wrote in a social media post. “We also encourage you to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and check them regularly.”

