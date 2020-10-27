Publix expands Greensboro distribution center

Store officials said the addition will add more than 1.2 million square feet of space to the distribution center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Publix announced Tuesday it will expand its distribution center in Greensboro to include a dry grocery warehouse.

Store officials said the addition will add more than 1.2 million square feet of space.

The corporation broke ground on the distribution center’s first phase which includes a refrigerated warehouse that’s currently under construction back in February.

Officials said the entire distribution center is expected to be complete by the end of 2022, three years ahead of schedule.

“Together, the refrigerated and dry grocery warehouses will support Publix’s growth in the Carolinas and Virginia with more efficient deliveries of products,” said Publix director of communications Maria Brous. “Publix is excited to be expanding our presence in the Greensboro community.”

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.