'Revive this venue' | Racing to make a return to North Wilkesboro Speedway

Officials announced Saturday that racing will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in August and October of 2022.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Racing will make a return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in the summer of 2022, officials announced Saturday.

The historic track has been empty for decades after being one of the first tracks in the sport of NASCAR and home to two Winston Cup Series races.

Leaders said the track will host multi-week racing events on the current asphalt in August, and following the removal of the pavement, another series will return for several weeks in October on dirt. The track will be repaved in 2023.

“As we begin the process of bringing North Wilkesboro Speedway back to life, this is a great opportunity for the historic short track to host grassroots racing and allow our team to learn more about what needs [to] be done before a grand re-opening in the future,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Our vision is to revive this venue into a multi-use entertainment facility, but racing will always be the core product. We know fans and competitors will enjoy ‘kicking the tires’ alongside us with some live competition this year as we begin renovations.”

Speedway Motorsports, the company that owns the track, is working with Wilkes County and North Carolina leaders to use an $18 million American Rescue Plan budget allocation earmarked for infrastructure improvements at the nearly 75-year-old facility.

County and town officials told WFMY News 2 back in November they will work with the track's owner to pave the way for new life. They said improvements will also likely include water and sewer line upgrades, road repairs, and a facelift for the facilities.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for competitors and short track race fans to experience North Wilkesboro Speedway one more time on the old asphalt and then on dirt as it first began,” said XR Events CEO Barry Braun. “We have a lot of work to do with sanctioning bodies and competitors to get ready for August, but we’re committed to producing an event that both fans and racers will remember for a lifetime.”