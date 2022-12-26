Ramseur experiencing major water leak, officials say

Officials are not sure where the leak is coming from. The mayor is urging business owners to check their property if they've been closed for a while.

RAMSEUR, N.C. — The town of Ramseur is experiencing a major water leak and it has not been found, according to town officials.

On Monday, officials said they are currently looking for the main cause of the leak. If you're experiencing low water pressure or no water at all please call 336-824-8891.

According to the mayor, they have found two small leaks. One is in front of a home. Another is in front of a building. They hope the leaks they’re finding are all isolated issues due to burst pipes. However, the state is coming Tuesday to help try to find any larger-scale issues.

Crews are looking everywhere possible to find the source of the issue. The arctic blast over the last few days may have caused leaks in residents' homes.

Officials are urging the community to check their neighbor's homes if they are gone for the holiday to see if they notice anything leaking. They also said if you own a business, please check your business if you have been closed for any possible leaks.

