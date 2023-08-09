Randolph Community College offers help for free to employees who lost job due to Klaussner closing

More than 800 employees are impacted by the sudden closure.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph Community College announced Wednesday that they will be giving their time and resources to workers who lost their job in the Klaussner closing, for free in order to help them with their next steps.

Resume writing, mental health support, short-term training. These are just a few resources RCC will be offering to those employees who abruptly lost their job on Monday.

The RCC president says the decision to help these people was easy.

"If this community is hurting, we are hurting. We are this community's college, not just another community college. They have supported us, and we are here for them during the good times and the bad times,” said RCC President, Shah Ardalan.

RCC said they will be looking to hire some of the employees who lost their job as well.

Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc., out of Asheboro, sent a letter out to its employees Tuesday night, telling them not to come into work yesterday.

The business has been operating for 60 years.

A WARN notice was filed Tuesday by Klaussner Furnishings.

According to that notice, more than 880 employees at this Asheboro location lost their jobs.

Klaussner cited the unexpected closure as being due to the "lending source unexpectedly refusing to fund the Company's operations."

"This outcome was not reasonably foreseeable, but due to these unexpected circumstances, Klaussner can no longer sustain its operations."

Asheboro mayor, David Smith says this is devastating but he has all the hope in the world that the employees will find work.

Smith said, "The ones that worked there are concerned about where their next job will be. I believe with the demand for a good employee right now most of those people will not have any difficulty being absorbed into the workforce.”

Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc., said they are working to provide employees with information and resources for the "next steps".

Meanwhile, other places like the City of High Point, Randolph County Sheriff's Office and the Toyota battery plant that’s coming to the area, are all hiring and all encourage employees to submit an application.

Klaussner had been in business since 1963.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

YOU CAN ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone:

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

OR

►Link for the iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM