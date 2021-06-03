Reidsville man pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 yrs. in murder of man shot outside bar

The Reidsville Police Department said Dickerson was shot to death on Mar. 14, following an argument inside Jack’s Burger Bar in Reidsville. Investigators said Jumper was extremely intoxicated at the time and then left the bar and returned with a gun. They said Jumper then waited for Dickerson to leave the bar and that's when he was shot multiple times. Investigators said Jumper rode away in a car. Police said Tecorey Emmanuel Totten who was driving the car was sentenced to a minimum of 44 months to a maximum of 65 months for Accessory After the Fact to Second-Degree Murder.