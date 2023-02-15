Lt. Governor Mark Robinson plans to run for NC Governor

No official announcement has been made, but his team is preparing to run in 2024.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson says he's gearing up to run for North Carolina Governor in 2024.

"We've been gearing up for a number of months and the possibility is great that we are going to take that next step," Robinson told WFMY News 2 at an appearance in Burlington Wednesday.

So far, Robinson and Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein are the only two seeking to replace current Governor Roy Cooper, who is finishing up a second term.