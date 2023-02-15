x
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson plans to run for NC Governor

No official announcement has been made, but his team is preparing to run in 2024.
Credit: AP
North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Robinson is facing calls to resign from elected officials and LGBTQ advocacy groups over comments he made in June in which he criticized teachings in K-12 public schools and likened peoples' sexual orientation to “filth.” (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson, file)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson says he's gearing up to run for North Carolina Governor in 2024. 

No official announcement has been made, but his team is preparing to run in 2024. 

"We've been gearing up for a number of months and the possibility is great that we are going to take that next step," Robinson told WFMY News 2 at an appearance in Burlington Wednesday.

So far, Robinson and Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein are the only two seeking to replace current Governor Roy Cooper, who is finishing up a second term. 

We'll have much more on Robinson's announcement and other candidates considering a bid. 

