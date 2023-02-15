Former North Carolina NAACP president's death ruled suicide

Deputies revealed little information about Reverend Anthony Spearman's death in July but said they made an arrest in a robbery at his home the week prior.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 received autopsy results for the former North Carolina NAACP President Reverend Anthony Spearman.

The Medical Examiner ruled Spearman's death a suicide.

Investigators found 71-year-old Spearman dead in his Greensboro home on July 19, 2022.

At the time, deputies revealed little information about his death but said they made an arrest in a robbery at Spearman's home a week prior. Detectives said a cell phone, a purple box, and a car were all stolen from Spearman's home.

The autopsy has ruled out foul play in Spearman's death.

The North Carolina Council of Churches said Spearman was heavily involved in community activism.

He spoke out against voter ID laws in North Carolina and fought for criminal justice reform.

Spearman served as the North Carolina NAACP president and also spent time on the Guilford County Board of Elections.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.