Restaurant guidelines to protect customers, workers from COVID-19 released in preparation of possible Phase 2 reopening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina could be even closer to entering Phase 2 of reopening.

Restaurants in North Carolina are already preparing to enter Phase 2 of reopening. The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association shared a document with guidelines for Phase 2 reopening.

The document is dated for May 22 even though North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has not officially announced when the state will enter Phase 2.

The document serves as a guideline for restaurants and bars to follow.

The guidelines focus on the following:

Social Distancing and Minimizing Exposure

Cloth Face Coverings

Cleaning and Hygiene

Monitoring for Symptoms

Protecting Vulnerable Populations

Combatting Misinformation

Water and Ventilation Systems

Additional Resources

SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES

Restaurants are required to do the following to promote social distancing between staff and customers:



Arrange tables and seating to have at least six feet of space between customers both indoors and outdoors.

Customers sitting at counters should be spaced at least six feet apart.

No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy will be allowed inside the building, or 12 people per 1,000 feet if the restaurant does not have a fire code number available. The number must be posted in a conspicuous place.

Post signage reminding customers and staff to social distance including Know Your W’s signs.

Mark six feet of spacing in lines in high-traffic areas, such as cash registers or waiting areas.

Restaurants are encouraged, but not required to do the following:



Allow no more than 6 people at a table, unless they are a family from the same household. You do not need to ask whether groups are a family.

Don’t use shared tables among multiple parties unless the seats can be arranged to maintain social distancing between parties

Require patrons to wait outside, with markings to ensure 6 feet apart, with floor markings and instructions for social distancing.

Provide hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) at the entrance when available.

Provide education to employees on how to properly wear, remove, and wash or dispose of face coverings.

Install physical barriers, such as sneeze guards and partitions at cash registers, or other food pickup areas where maintaining physical separation of 6 feet is difficult.

Advise all waitstaff to stay 6 feet away from customers to the extent possible.

Advise all employees to stay 6 feet away from each other to the extent possible.

Stagger seating times to the extent possible by using reservation systems or other methods; rotate or stagger shifts to limit the number of employees in the workplace at the same time.

Consider alternative options to gathering lots of people in a small area, such as having people wait in their cars and alerting them by phone when their table is ready.

Staff meetings should be held virtually or provided by written notes instead of congregating.

Reduce condiments and other items on the table for use between customers; provide condiments by request only; or provide disposable condiment packs.

Continue to provide take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery options.

Use rolled utensils and discontinue preset table settings.

Continue to offer contactless payment options, curbside pickup, and delivery; if possible, use phone app technology to alert patrons when their table is ready to avoid use of pagers or buzzers.

Use touchless payment options as much as possible. Ask customers and employees to exchange cash or card payments by placing on a receipt tray or on the counter rather than by hand. Wipe any pens, counters, or trays between use and between customers with a disinfecting wipe.

Designate an ordering area at bars when wait staff are not available to visit each table. The ordering area should be at least 6 feet from other patrons seated at bar.

Check out the full guidelines for restaurants under phase 2 of reopening.

