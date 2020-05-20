x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Restaurant guidelines to protect customers, workers from COVID-19 released in preparation of possible Phase 2 reopening

The document is dated for May 22 even though North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has not officially announced when the state will enter Phase 2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina could be even closer to entering Phase 2 of reopening.

Restaurants in North Carolina are already preparing to enter Phase 2 of reopening. The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association shared a document with guidelines for Phase 2 reopening.

The document is dated for May 22 even though North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has not officially announced when the state will enter Phase 2.

The document serves as a guideline for restaurants and bars to follow.

The guidelines focus on the following:

  • Social Distancing and Minimizing Exposure
  • Cloth Face Coverings
  • Cleaning and Hygiene
  • Monitoring for Symptoms
  • Protecting Vulnerable Populations
  • Combatting Misinformation
  • Water and Ventilation Systems
  • Additional Resources

SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES 

Restaurants are required to do the following to promote social distancing between staff and customers:

  • Arrange tables and seating to have at least six feet of space between customers both indoors and outdoors.
  • Customers sitting at counters should be spaced at least six feet apart.
  • No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy will be allowed inside the building, or 12 people per 1,000 feet if the restaurant does not have a fire code number available. The number must be posted in a conspicuous place.
  • Post signage reminding customers and staff to social distance including Know Your W’s signs.
  • Mark six feet of spacing in lines in high-traffic areas, such as cash registers or waiting areas.

Restaurants are encouraged, but not required to do the following:

  • Allow no more than 6 people at a table, unless they are a family from the same household. You do not need to ask whether groups are a family. 
  • Don’t use shared tables among multiple parties unless the seats can be arranged to maintain social distancing between parties 
  • Require patrons to wait outside, with markings to ensure 6 feet apart, with floor markings and instructions for social distancing. 
  • Provide hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) at the entrance when available. 
  • Provide education to employees on how to properly wear, remove, and wash or dispose of face coverings. 
  • Install physical barriers, such as sneeze guards and partitions at cash registers, or other food pickup areas where maintaining physical separation of 6 feet is difficult. 
  • Advise all waitstaff to stay 6 feet away from customers to the extent possible. 
  • Advise all employees to stay 6 feet away from each other to the extent possible.
  • Stagger seating times to the extent possible by using reservation systems or other methods; rotate or stagger shifts to limit the number of employees in the workplace at the same time.
  • Consider alternative options to gathering lots of people in a small area, such as having people wait in their cars and alerting them by phone when their table is ready.
  • Staff meetings should be held virtually or provided by written notes instead of congregating.
  • Reduce condiments and other items on the table for use between customers; provide condiments by request only; or provide disposable condiment packs.
  • Continue to provide take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery options.
  • Use rolled utensils and discontinue preset table settings.
  • Continue to offer contactless payment options, curbside pickup, and delivery; if possible, use phone app technology to alert patrons when their table is ready to avoid use of pagers or buzzers.
  • Use touchless payment options as much as possible. Ask customers and employees to exchange cash or card payments by placing on a receipt tray or on the counter rather than by hand. Wipe any pens, counters, or trays between use and between customers with a disinfecting wipe.
  • Designate an ordering area at bars when wait staff are not available to visit each table. The ordering area should be at least 6 feet from other patrons seated at bar.

Check out the full guidelines for restaurants under phase 2 of reopening.

RELATED: Many await test results from UNCG-Guilford County COVID-19 test site

RELATED: 'We still haven't heard anything' Greensboro businesses reopening under Phase 2 say they're preparing with no guidance from the state

RELATED: Answering your coronavirus questions with the statewide 211 director

RELATED: 'You should get your money back.' NC AG tells ticket holders they should get refunds for canceled concerts and shows

RELATED: Guilford County delays reopening aquatic centers

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: All counties in NC now have cases of COVID-19

RELATED: When will NC peak? Why some health experts say, there's no peak.

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: Credit card moves to make if you're having a coronavirus-related cash crunch

RELATED: Curve in Context: Lowest daily coronavirus case increase in a week, 21 more deaths

RELATED: North Carolina health leader hopeful state will enter Phase 2 Friday

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

 