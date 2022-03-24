Reynolds American closing Winston-Salem facility moving operations to Tobaccoville

Reynolds American said more than half of impacted employees at closing facilities will have an opportunity to transfer sites.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Reynolds American Inc. will close some of its manufacturing operations as it relocates plants to Tobaccoville, North Carolina.

Company leaders said beginning next month through 2024, the American Snuff Company, LLC’s (ASC) operations at Taylor Brothers in Winston-Salem, N.C. will move to Tobaccoville, N.C. Likewise, the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc.’s operations in Oxford, N.C. will also move to Tobaccoville. The ASC’s Traditional Oral operations in Memphis, Tenn., will move to Clarksville, Tenn.

Reynolds American said more than half of impacted employees at closing facilities will have an opportunity to transfer sites. It will reduce the full-time employee workforce by about 350 roles by 2025.

“These decisions are never easy. We are focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving environment. While these changes are necessary to support the future of our business, they will be extremely difficult for our employees at the manufacturing sites that are closing and today we are focused on providing support to them through this transition,” Guy Meldrum, President and CEO of Reynolds, said.