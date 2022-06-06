Ring that bell! WFMY News 2’s Julie Luck to ring cancer survivor bell after beating colon cancer

Julie Luck will finally get to ring the cancer survivor bell Tuesday, just one day before her return to WFMY News 2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — She’s gone from cancer fighter to cancer survivor! WFMY News 2 anchor, Julie Luck, is making a big comeback after beating colon cancer.

She will finally get to ring the cancer survivor bell on Tuesday, just one day before her return to WFMY News 2.

Julie said her journey doesn’t stop here and that she will need to be monitored for five years for colon cancer. She will receive regular CT scans, blood work and colonoscopies to check for a possible recurrence.

Julie has shared her cancer journey from the day she announced it on WFMY News 2 until the last round of her chemo treatment.

She's thankful to all of our viewers who have supported her during this time. From cards to well-wishes on social media, emails, calls, texts, and gifts. Julie said she has an army of people who are watching over her, praying for her, and encouraging her.

"The positivity will get you through," Julie said. "I have this silent army, I might not see them, but I know they're there. Knowing people care to take the time has been awe-inspiring."

When Julie was diagnosed, it came as a shock, but immediately she knew she didn't want it to come as a shock to others.

"There's a saying, 'Don't waste your cancer.' That struck a chord with me," Julie said. "If I can encourage more people to get screenings, and those screenings save lives, that's me not wasting my cancer."

Julie wants to make sure you don't delay and to schedule your colonoscopy.

Take a short quiz to learn more about which screening options are best for you based on your personal risk factors.

Here are three things to know about colon cancer, including who’s at risk, symptoms, and other risk factors.

1. People most at-risk for getting colon cancer:

Anyone with a family history

Someone with irritable bowel syndrome

African Americans have a 20% increased risk over white people

2. Risk factors for colon cancer:

Smoking

Drinking

Obesity

Diet high in red meat

Diet low in fruits and vegetables

3. Symptoms of colon cancer:

Persistent change in bowel habits

Diarrhea

Constipation

Blood in stool

Abdominal pain

Discomfort

Cramps

If you have questions about specific screening tests, who should be screened and when, or anything else related to colon cancer screening, we encourage you to talk with your doctor or call the toll-free helpline at (877) 422-2030.