WFMY News 2’s Julie Luck to return after surviving colon cancer

"Cancer, stay down for the count. I refuse to let you win," Julie Luck said as she counts down the days until her return at WFMY News 2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — She’s gone from cancer fighter to cancer survivor! WFMY News 2 anchor, Julie Luck, is expected to make a return in early June after beating colon cancer.

Julie recently posted on social media that she received the best news of all: that her blood work showed the chemotherapy treatments were effective and no more rounds are needed. Her oncologist declared that her cancer is in "clinical remission."

The next step is for her to ring that cancer survivor bell! Julie said her journey doesn’t stop here and that she will need to be monitored for five years for colon cancer. She will receive regular CT scans, blood work and colonoscopies to check for a possible recurrence.

“While I may be years away from being declared cured, I’m grateful and relieved that the latest lab tests showed favorable results and normal markers," she wrote in part in a special message on Facebook. "This is the news I’ve been hoping for. I have so many people to thank for lifting me up during these dark several months: my family, friends, colleagues, viewers, fellow patients and the many medical experts who provided excellent care. I also praise God for His healing, strength and grace.”

She posted a photo of a pair of boxing gloves. She received the boxing gloves months ago when she was first diagnosed with 3A colon cancer.

“It’s a meaningful gift and I’ve been waiting for an appropriate time to share it with you," she said. "Cancer, stay down for the count. I refuse to let you win.”

Julie has shared her cancer journey from the day she announced it on WFMY News 2 until the last round of her chemo treatment.

She is thankful to all of our viewers who have supported her during this time. From cards to well-wishes on social media, emails, calls, texts, and gifts, Julie said she has an army of people who are watching over her, praying for her, and encouraging her.

"The positivity will get you through," Julie said. "I have this silent army, I might not see them, but I know they're there. Knowing people care to take the time has been awe-inspiring."

When Julie was diagnosed, it came as a shock, but immediately she knew she didn't want it to come as a shock to others.

"There's a saying, 'Don't waste your cancer.' That struck a chord with me," Julie said. "If I can encourage more people to get screenings, and those screenings save lives, that's me not wasting my cancer."

Julie wants to make sure you don't delay and to schedule your colonoscopy.

One thing is for sure, she's a fighter and we can't wait until she returns to WFMY News 2.

Take a short quiz to learn more about which screening options are best for you based on your personal risk factors.

Here are three things to know about colon cancer, including who’s at risk, symptoms, and other risk factors.

1. People most at-risk for getting colon cancer:

Anyone with a family history

Someone with irritable bowel syndrome

African Americans have a 20% increased risk over white people

2. Risk factors for colon cancer:

Smoking

Drinking

Obesity

Diet high in red meat

Diet low in fruits and vegetables

3. Symptoms of colon cancer:

Persistent change in bowel habits

Diarrhea

Constipation

Blood in stool

Abdominal pain

Discomfort

Cramps

If you have questions about specific screening tests, who should be screened and when, or anything else related to colon cancer screening, we encourage you to talk with your doctor or call the toll-free helpline at (877) 422-2030.

Find out more resources about colon screenings.