Julie's Story: From colon cancer diagnosis to her last chemo infusion

WFMY News 2's Julie Luck shares her treatment journey, her gratitude for those who reached out encourages everyone to get screened.

"If this is the catalyst, if this is the wake-up call, so be it. I'd like people to look at my situation and say, 'You know, this could be me,'" Julie said.

So far, there have been four chemo treatments. The actual treatment day is one thing. The impacts that come after are more than anyone wants to endure. Julie is sharing her story, her sickness, her pain, and her life-altering experience in the hopes you will get screened and avoid what she is enduring.

She underwent a routine colonoscopy and was diagnosed with stage 3a colon cancer. She had surgery in late January. The hope was, that all the cancer was contained and the surgery would be it, but cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and chemo was ordered.

"When you hear the word cancer, it's devastating. It's frightening. You just don't know what to expect," WFMY News 2 Anchor Julie Luck said.

Chemo Infusions : It's an All-Day Affair

"It's the last one. I've been waiting for this day," said Julie as she raises her hands in the air.

Chemo infusion four was on April 22. Thankfully, the treatments have gone as planned with no delays, but that doesn't mean the treatment days are easy.

It's 11:45 a.m. on a Friday and Julie is already getting her vitals and blood work done. Then there's the waiting for tests to come back. Lots of waiting. If Julie's white blood count doesn't register at a certain limit, she can't go on with the infusion. A delay would be devastating.

"You're just taking it one day at a time. The prayers really are, 'just let this be the last one, let it be done. Let it be done. Let it be working the way it should,'" Julie said.

The doctor comes in to do more tests. He explains how the chemo makes the lines on her hands darker and that it should go away. He measures the numbness the chemo causes in her hands.

Now, it's 12:45 p.m. and time for the infusion process to begin. This process is what takes the longest time. It's several hours of chemo infusion, but before it can start there are pre-meds to take by infusion.

Julie can rattle off the names of the drugs they're putting in the IV. They're words and terms she never thought she'd learn.

"I know way too much now, things I wish I didn't know," Julie said.

She never had symptoms of colon cancer, but now she feels the impacts of cancer. The infusion is just one of those impacts. She said chemo is lonely. Due to COVID, no one is allowed to visit with her while she gets the infusion. So, for hours, she sits in a chair, knowing the medicine being pumped into her is helping her and will also make her feel awful for at least the next 10 days.