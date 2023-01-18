R.J. Reynolds High celebrates 100th anniversary

RJ Reynolds High in Winston-Salem celebrates a 100-year milestone. The school unveiled a mural showing all the school endured throughout the century.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One hundred years of tradition are on display at Triad high school.

R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Wednesday, the school unveiled a mural showing all the school endured throughout the century.

The school asked a local artist to put it together. A former student says it takes 15 minutes to explain all the history included in the mural.

The principal says it gives students a chance to reflect on the past and their role in creating the future.

“You have to know and understand. This mural is a part of us. It tells our history, but at the same time, it's a part of us," R.J. Reynolds High School Principal Calvin Freeman expressed.

He says it’s fitting the art school used a piece of art to celebrate the milestone.

Reynolds High School opened on January 15, 1923. Renowned artist Nick Brag is the creator behind the memorial honoring the century-old R.J. Reynolds High School.

