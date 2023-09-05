Rockingham County residents protest casino legislation in Raleigh

A recent land rezoning in Rockingham County is speculated to become a casino, but currently, North Carolina law prohibits casinos outside of Tribal lands.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Groups of Rockingham County residents are among those gathering at the statehouse in Raleigh Tuesday morning. They're fighting against the idea of a casino coming to their neighborhood.

The protests come after a recent land rezoning in Rockingham County, speculated to be for a future casino.

Casino opponents argue this development could have a negative impact on the community.

While there are some who are opposed to the idea, a group of legislators is in favor of this potential development.

Republican senate leader Phil Berger supports the casino plans, saying it could bring millions of dollars annually and 1,700 jobs.

Gov. Roy Cooper recently spoke on the issue. Cooper said he needs to know more about the proposal before making a decision.

"I would have to see what the proposals are. The problem is all of this is being negotiated behind closed doors. We really don't know how much the state is going to get. I don't necessarily oppose the idea, but I want to see what they're opposing," Cooper said.

Cooper said lawmakers could try to put a casino clause in the state budget.

It's important to note -- currently, North Carolina law prohibits casinos outside of Tribal lands.

