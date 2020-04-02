WENTWORTH, N.C. — Rockingham County is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution for Rockingham County to become a Second Amendment Constitutional Right Protection County. More than 200 people turned out to the meeting in Wentworth. There was standing room only in the Board Room, hallways and the kitchen.

The movement picked up steam after Virginia lawmakers introduced a proposal that would allow officers to take guns from people, deemed dangerous. The Virginia state legislature passed the law after massive push-back from pro-gun groups.

At least nine North Carolina counties declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries in an attempt to avoid similar restrictions in our state. But the declarations don't carry legal weight. Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties have all voted to declare themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuaries. Guilford County commissioners said they've received calls about it but no formal discussions have been planned.

If North Carolina passed gun restrictions these counties are required by law to obey.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Political expert: second amendment sanctuaries aren't legally binding

RELATED: 'We’re going to continue pushing it until we get it passed' | Triad Sheriff wants to establish Second Amendment sanctuary

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775