Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville

Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday.

The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m.

