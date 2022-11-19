x
Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville

Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance.
Credit: aceshot - stock.adobe.com

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday.

Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance.

The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m.

