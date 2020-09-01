GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

Guilford County EMS says a school bus was involved in an accident on NC 62 near Coltrane Mill Road around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Guilford County Schools says around four students were on the bus that was heading to Mell-Burton School.

GCS says three students were transported to Moses Cone Hospital to be checked out, but there's no word on their injuries. The bus driver was not transported to the hospital.

GCS says the bus is a "First Student Bus" which helps transport students with special needs or different physical capabilities.

We're working to get more information from Highway Patrol about the accident.

