x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

School bus crashes in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video about an accident. From the video it appears multiple vehicles are involved, including a city bus.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews are on the scene of a school bus crash on  Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue Northeast in Winston-Salem.

The crash happened Friday afternoon. 

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video about a crash. From the video it appears multiple vehicles are involved, including a city bus.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details about any injuries, what caused the accident, and if any students were on the bus.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out