School bus crashes in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video about an accident. From the video it appears multiple vehicles are involved, including a city bus.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews are on the scene of a school bus crash on Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue Northeast in Winston-Salem.

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details about any injuries, what caused the accident, and if any students were on the bus.

