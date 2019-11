As arctic air moves into the Piedmont Triad with a possible burst of snow in the mix, some schools in our area are announcing delays for Tuesday, November 12.

We will continue to update this list as more announcement come in, but please be sure to check our closings/delays page as well. So far, only Carroll County Schools and Patrick County Schools are reporting 2-hour delays.

Carroll County Schools: Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Patrick County Pubic Schools: Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

