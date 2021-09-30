WS/FCS considering more options to security after guns found in schools

The district is currently doing an assessment of security protocols in schools and other policy changes will need to come from the Board of Education.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are considering several options, like a clear bag policy or metal detectors, for school security after four guns have been brought inside schools this month. However, the final decision would need to come with Board of Education input.

A spokesperson for the school district said different options are "being considered." The district is doing an overall assessment of schools needs right now. Following the shooting at Mount Tabor, a gun was found at the school, and guns were found at Parkland High School and Paisley Middle School.

The superintendent can make temporary rules, like allowing only clear bags at large school-sponsored events, but the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board of Education makes policy decisions, especially regarding funding. The funding ultimately comes from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

"The county commissioners in Forsyth County give the schools in this county $140 million a year," said board chairman David Plyler. "We provide $80 million a year to the sheriff's department and, if need be, we give them additional money for any type of emergency that comes up. We're doing that."

Parents and community members on the WS/FCS Facebook page have called for the use of metal detectors in schools or a clear bag, or even no bag, policy. However, research has shown little evidence that metal detectors prevent school shootings or detect all weapons. They are also expensive to buy, staff, and maintain. Another drawback, according to researchers, is that students in schools with metal detectors are "more likely to perceive violence and disorder and less likely to feel safe than students in schools without metal detectors."

Chairman Plyler said the Board of Commissioners is committed to stopping the violence in schools.

"The school board, the commissioners, the sheriff's office, we're all together singing from the same songbook, and our target and our desire is to get this thing taken care of lawfully legally and for good," said Plyler.

News 2 did email all members of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board of Education Thursday to get their comments on the situation. They did not return News 2's request by airtime.

A spokesperson for WS/FCS says the community can expect more Board of Education meetings in the next week.

"In the years since 1968 I have never seen situations going on where law enforcement is concerned and teens are concerned and where schools are concerned," said Chairman Plyler. "I’ve never seen all that at one time.”

But Plyler says he is confident in Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough to deliver a solution.