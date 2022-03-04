Greensboro restaurant owner jailed

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested Seafood Destiny Owner, Anthony Knotts.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The owner of a popular restaurant in Greensboro has been arrested.

Many of you reached out to WFMY News 2 about it and we did some digging and here's what we know about it at this time.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested Seafood Destiny Owner, Anthony Knotts. He's charged with writing two bad checks totaling around $19,000. Knotts is in jail right now.

When spoke to the owner's sister she told us she spoke with an attorney but didn't confirm if Knotts was being represented by anyone. His next court hearing is March 14.