Sen. Jerry Tillman representing Guilford and Randolph counties to retire after 18 years of service

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Republican Senator Jerry Tillman will retire after serving nine terms in the North Carolina Senate.

Sen. Tillman represented Randolph and Guilford counties during his 18 years of service.

He was elected to the Senate after a career in education where he served in a number of roles as a teacher, coach, principal, and assistant superintendent.

During his nine terms in the Senate, he served as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Education, and Majority Whip.

Sen. Tillman said, "It has been a pleasure serving the people that I have been so honored to represent over the years. My greatest joy in serving has always come from helping people with their everyday needs."

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said, "Jerry has been a leader in the Senate and a fierce advocate for his constituents. Oftentimes, after a long day of work, I'd find Jerry sitting outside my office ready to go to battle over some provision that he wanted for his district. He's left his mark on the Senate and our state, and I wish him the best in this next chapter."

During his term, Sen. Tillman was a strong proponent of K-12 schools and a leader on education issues.

