ELON, N.C. — An Elon University student was charged after police found a shotgun in his on-campus room.

University officials got a tip from an anonymous source via the students of concern website, that a student might have recently purchased a gun and currently had it on campus.

The tip stated that the person had not threatened anyone or attempted to use the weapon.

Police were notified and their investigation lead them to the student. Officers found the gun in the student's room in the Danieley Center.

The person was charged with Felony Possession of a Weapon on Campus.

There was no immediate threat to campus. Students, faculty and staff received this message from the university Wednesday morning:

University officials received an anonymous third-hand report through the students of concern website overnight with an allegation of a weapon on campus. The report stated that a student may have recently purchased a weapon, although it indicated that the individual had not threatened anyone or attempted to use the weapon.

Shortly after receiving notification, Elon University Police conducted a follow-up investigation, made contact with the student, seized a shotgun from his room in the Danieley Center, and determined there was no immediate threat to the campus. The individual was taken into custody without resistance or incident and has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on campus. In addition to criminal charges, the incident will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Elon has a long-standing university policy banning weapons on campus, in accordance with North Carolina law. There is signage about the policy throughout campus and information is shared with students through orientation and the student handbook. The university strictly enforces this policy; sanctions for violation range from disciplinary probation through permanent separation from the university.

