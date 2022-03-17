Social District brings economic boost to downtown Greensboro ahead of late-night St. Patrick's Day celebrations

People walked around downtown Greensboro Thursday, with their drink in hand. Taking full advantage of the new Social District program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday night, bars and restaurants saw an influx of customers.

Some celebrating St. Patrick's Day, some, the start of the NCAA tournament, and others taking full advantage of the new Social District program downtown Greensboro has started.

“It’s St. Patrick’s Day, I am so hyped I love this holiday you get to go out you get to mingle you get to see everybody you get to look a little crazy I love it so much,” Brendan Bresnan explained at The Bearded Goat downtown.

People in downtown Greensboro said this year is a lot different than last, as we round the corner of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year it’s like everything is changed it feels more like how are used to,” Jessica Scroggins said.

Businesses like Rock’s Hair Shop and Natty Greene's said they saw a lot of people out-and-about Thursday and their business is thriving because of this celebration.

“There’s definitely been more attraction downtown obviously just seems like a lot more community engagement in general,” said Cait Allen with Rock's Hair Shop.

Up until 9 p.m., people took advantage of the new Social District program that lets you walk around downtown from noon to 9 p.m. and drink an alcoholic beverage.

You can take specific cups out of a bar, and down the street inside participating retail stores.

Once you finish the drink you have, you can go into another bar and purchase a new cup.

Frank Flaherty was participating in this new program Thursday with his wife and his dog.

“Makes it easier, you can stroll around you can walk they’ve got it outlined for you so you never you can go and take it easy probably opens people up to coming downtown more,” Flaherty said.

Natty Greene's said the Social District program has already brought a lot more business to the downtown area.