State superintendent visits Alamance-Burlington school to thank bus drivers amid shortage

With a bus driver shortage across school districts in North Carolina, the state superintendent visited Burlington Wednesday to thank drivers.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Guilford County Schools on bus driver bonuses.

North Carolina State Superintendent of Public Education Catherine Truitt thanked bus drivers and transportation staff Wednesday as there continues to be a driver shortage in the Piedmont Triad.

School districts across the country, including in the Piedmont Triad, have faced bus driver shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since early January, high schoolers at Greensboro and High Point schools in the Guilford County Schools district have not had access to school-provided transportation due to a shortage of drivers. Instead, the district partnered with both Greensboro and High Point to provide free public transportation.

“This is nothing any of us have experienced, and it is causing us to do something unusual,” said GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras about the changes.

Guilford County Schools will give bus drivers $1,000 if they work every day for a month as the district grapples with a shortage of drivers.

The bonuses have been $100 since October 2021. Drivers are able to get the bonuses multiple times. Contreras said the bonuses are part of multiple incentives the district is using to recruit and retain drivers.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has 80 bus driver vacancies. The district is also offering several incentives including $500 in May and, if they have perfect attendance for the quarter, they get another $200. They also get an extra $20 per run and overtime.