Staying cool in Greensboro as the summer heat kicks in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is no stranger to the heat and when it gets this hot, there are several places you can quickly cool off.
From the public library offering some air conditioning to a splash pad. Another great spot is a community pool.
"It's very inexpensive admission to get in," Youth Program Specialist for Greensboro Parks and Recreation Shelli Scott said. "It's $2 for adults and $1 for children."
The City of Greensboro also has free spraygrounds and a dozen neighborhood recreation centers that are free with the added bonus of air conditioning.
One community non-profit is planning to keep its doors open a little longer during the hottest days this week, hoping to offer some relief to folks who need it most.
"We are offering some extra things that we don't always offer," Executive Director of the Interactive Resouce Center Kristina Singleton said."We have our day room, which is our main lobby area, it's air-conditioned and folks can come in out of the heat and sit there and cool off for a little bit, we have cooling towels that we get out, Tuesday and Wednesday this week we will be extending our hours."