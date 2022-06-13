Staying cool in Greensboro as the summer heat kicks in

The City of Greensboro has free spraygrounds and a dozen neighborhood recreation centers that are free with the bonus of air conditioning.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is no stranger to the heat and when it gets this hot, there are several places you can quickly cool off.

From the public library offering some air conditioning to a splash pad. Another great spot is a community pool.

"It's very inexpensive admission to get in," Youth Program Specialist for Greensboro Parks and Recreation Shelli Scott said. "It's $2 for adults and $1 for children."

The City of Greensboro also has free spraygrounds and a dozen neighborhood recreation centers that are free with the added bonus of air conditioning.

One community non-profit is planning to keep its doors open a little longer during the hottest days this week, hoping to offer some relief to folks who need it most.