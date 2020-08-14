Winston-Salem man dies after accidentally shooting himself

A 23-year-old from Winston-Salem died after suffering a gunshot wound in the leg on Monday night. Police said he accidentally shot himself.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Investigators have determined the Winston-Salem man who died in a shooting incident earlier this week succumbed to a self-inflicted injury.

Stephen Gore, 23, shot himself in his car just after 9:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. Officers found Gore injured and lying in the road on the 2600 block of N. Claremont Ave.

Gore was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

All known evidence indicates the death of Stephon Gore was accidental, WSPD officials said.

Gore shot himself in the leg while trying to grab the gun in his car, Winston-Salem police said. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances of why Gore was attempting to access his firearm.

Two days later, on August 12, Dacarius Dion Williams was shot to death a short distance from the scene of this incident. There is no evidence to indicate that those two incidents are connected, police said.