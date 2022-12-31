Stokesdale man facing charges after high-speed chase in Forsyth County

A 37-year-old man led deputies on a chase from Walkertown to Winston-Salem for 15 minutes.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Stokesdale man is facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Forsyth County.

Ralph McKinley Moore III, 37, was arrested for several charges including reckless driving.

Forsyth County Deputies received a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a suspect vehicle in connection to a crime in Rockingham County around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies then located a car matching the description and attempted to pull Moore over.

Moore drove away and deputies chased him from Martin Street in Walkertown to 3rd Street in Winston-Salem for 15 minutes.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) fence along Highway 52. Moore and a passenger in the car were taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured during the chase.

After further investigation with Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger was released and Moore remained in custody with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for charges from the pursuit.

Moore is being charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine) , felony flee to elude, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor reckless driving, and multiple other traffic violations. His bond is set at $100,000.

