Suspect leads Asheboro police on high-speed chase into Greensboro

Police are looking for the person responsible for leading them on a high-speed chase.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police want to find the person responsible for breaking into several cars and leading a multi-county chase.

Police responded to a 911 call of multiple car break-ins at Summers Run Apartments Saturday. At least five cars were broken into, according to investigators.

Officers spotted the car and attempted to pull them over, but the suspect drove away. Investigators said the car was reported stolen out of Greensboro.

Officers chased the suspect into Greensboro. GPD told Asheboro officers that they might know who the suspect is. Asheboro police stopped chasing the suspect once they entered the city of Greensboro.

The story is developing.

