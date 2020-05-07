Civil rights groups sue to block Graham's limits on protests, Mayor responds

"We are being sued by some of the very people we set out to protect," Graham Mayor Jerry Peterman said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

(Editor's Note: attached video is from a previous story)

Civil rights groups have sued to block Graham from enforcing an ordinance that requires permits for protests.

The Herald-Sun reports that a federal judge scheduled a hearing Monday on the groups’ request for a temporary restraining order against city officials in Graham, the county seat of Alamance County.

The group’s lawsuit argues that the city ordinance unconstitutionally requires protesters to have a permit to march while carrying a sign.

The suit also says the ordinance illegally restricts the size and conduct of permitted protests. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of the NAACP’s Alamance County branch.