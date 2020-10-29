Surry County Named StormReady Community by National Weather Service

"The one thing that we absolutely want to do as a top priority is to take care of the citizens in the county," Surry County EMS Director John Shelton said.



As the director, he's responsible for making sure the county is safe before, during, and after an emergency. And that means making sure the community is aware of what's heading their way, especially when it comes to severe weather.



"So being able to communicate with them, get the information out there, give them a state of readiness that we have in place, reassure them that we will manage the problem as best we can," Shelton said.



The county has a number of ways to contact residents. They have a reverse 911 system called Hyper-Reach that sends emergency notifications straight to your phone or email.



"We also have a public safety portal that you can access on the county's website that will give you onboard information about what the county is doing and where most of that storm activity is. It will give you shelter information," Shelton said.



Shelton said he's grateful the National Weather Service recognizes the work they've put in.



"Yes, we are very excited about it. We think that's a credit to people working together as a team," Shelton said.