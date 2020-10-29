Zeta Blog: Power out at two early voting sites in Guilford County

375,000 people are currently without power across North Carolina, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Zeta brings tropical rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph to the Triad, many are experiencing power outages and damage from the storm. Follow along with our live updates in this story.

Text your wind or damage photos and videos to our newsroom at 336-379-5775, but only if it is safe to do so!

12:45 p.m. -- At least two early voting locations are without power in Guilford County: Barber Park and Bur-Mil Club, according to Charlie Collicutt with the Guilford County Board of Elections.

Collicutt says every voter who shows up at these locations will be counted. The machines have battery backups and they are working on getting generators to those sites just in case those batteries die.

12:30 p.m. - A huge tree came crashing down the front of this apartment building on Spring Garden Street. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland spoke to the tenants. Everyone is okay.

HUGE tree came down on an apartment building off Spring Garden Street. Everyone is ok, but tenants say it was a scary moment this morning.

12:15 p.m. - Several Greensboro facilities and parks are closed Thursday due to tropical storm conditions, including Gillespie Golf Course, Country Park, and Townsend, Brandt, and Higgins lakes. The city says it will evaluate reopening based on cleanup.

Power outages at this time:

North Carolina: 364,000

Guilford County: 37,000

Forsyth County: 59,000

12 p.m. -- Glen Gary, Sr. shared this incredible video of flooding in Elkin, North Carolina.

WOW! Check out this video of flooding in Elkin, North Carolina from Zeta! Stay safe out there, everyone! 🎥: Glen Gary, Sr.



WOW! Check out this video of flooding in Elkin, North Carolina from Zeta! Stay safe out there, everyone! 🎥: Glen Gary, Sr.

11:35 a.m. -- Over 340,000 Duke Energy customers are without power across North Carolina, according to the latest update on the company's website.

Forsyth County -- 52,000 outages

Guilford County -- 32,000 outages

Randolph County -- 9,000 outages

Downed trees and power lines have blocked several roads in Greensboro, including Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road.

Downed tree has brought down power line and has blocked Lawndale and Lake Brandt in Greensboro.

11:15 a.m. -- Several trees are falling across the Triad, keeping 911 communication centers busy with calls.

Duke Energy is reporting 45,000 power outages in Forsyth County and 16,500 in Guilford County.

The National Weather Service is reporting trees falling on homes in Lexington, but no specific locations were given.

Here's a look at some damage photos shared by our WFMY News 2 crews and viewers.

More trees coming down in Randolph County. This one over Old Farmer Rd in Asheboro.



More trees coming down in Randolph County. This one over Old Farmer Rd in Asheboro. Pictures from Chris Davis