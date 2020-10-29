Zeta Blog: Power out at two early voting sites in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Zeta brings tropical rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph to the Triad, many are experiencing power outages and damage from the storm. Follow along with our live updates in this story.
Text your wind or damage photos and videos to our newsroom at 336-379-5775, but only if it is safe to do so! Remember to include your name so we know who to credit, and location.
12:45 p.m. -- At least two early voting locations are without power in Guilford County: Barber Park and Bur-Mil Club, according to Charlie Collicutt with the Guilford County Board of Elections.
Collicutt says every voter who shows up at these locations will be counted. The machines have battery backups and they are working on getting generators to those sites just in case those batteries die.
12:30 p.m. - A huge tree came crashing down the front of this apartment building on Spring Garden Street. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland spoke to the tenants. Everyone is okay.
12:15 p.m. - Several Greensboro facilities and parks are closed Thursday due to tropical storm conditions, including Gillespie Golf Course, Country Park, and Townsend, Brandt, and Higgins lakes. The city says it will evaluate reopening based on cleanup.
Power outages at this time:
- North Carolina: 364,000
- Guilford County: 37,000
- Forsyth County: 59,000
Gusting winds from Zeta causes damage across Triad
12 p.m. -- Glen Gary, Sr. shared this incredible video of flooding in Elkin, North Carolina.
11:35 a.m. -- Over 340,000 Duke Energy customers are without power across North Carolina, according to the latest update on the company's website.
- Forsyth County -- 52,000 outages
- Guilford County -- 32,000 outages
- Randolph County -- 9,000 outages
Downed trees and power lines have blocked several roads in Greensboro, including Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road.
11:15 a.m. -- Several trees are falling across the Triad, keeping 911 communication centers busy with calls.
Duke Energy is reporting 45,000 power outages in Forsyth County and 16,500 in Guilford County.
The National Weather Service is reporting trees falling on homes in Lexington, but no specific locations were given.
Here's a look at some damage photos shared by our WFMY News 2 crews and viewers.