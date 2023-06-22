Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On June 22, 2023 at approximately 12:12 a.m., Greensboro Police officers were dispatched to the 1000-block of Tuscaloosa Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
Upon arrival, the officer began searching along Tuscaloosa Street for the suspicious vehicle. Moments later, the officer observed a subject walking in the street. As the officer approached, the subject displayed a firearm. The officer fired their weapon from inside their police vehicle, striking the subject. The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived.
The subject was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased upon arrival by medical personnel.
As is standard protocol with critical incidents involving a death, the Greensboro Police Department requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to respond and conduct a criminal investigation into the incident. The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. Pursuant to departmental policy, the officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative duty.