Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

The subject was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased upon arrival by medical personnel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On June 22, 2023 at approximately 12:12 a.m., Greensboro Police officers were dispatched to the 1000-block of Tuscaloosa Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, the officer began searching along Tuscaloosa Street for the suspicious vehicle. Moments later, the officer observed a subject walking in the street. As the officer approached, the subject displayed a firearm. The officer fired their weapon from inside their police vehicle, striking the subject. The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived.

The subject was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased upon arrival by medical personnel.