Syngenta planning to expand Greensboro headquarters

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Global provider of agricultural science and technology Syngenta along with Greensboro and state officials announced Tuesday the Greensboro site plans to expand.

The company plans to expand its location on South Swing Road, a 70-acre facility housing 650 employees, and 100 contractors.

According to Vern Hawkins, president of Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC, the expansion and plans to stay in Greensboro brings $68 million in investment in real property improvements, new furniture, fixtures and equipment to the Triad.

The new facility will include health and wellness centers, a cafeteria, coffee shops and more.

The company came up with the plan Late 2019-Early 2020, but held off the announcement once the coronavirus pandemic started.

Officials said the project will take approximately 3 years to complete.

“We are in the process of assessing our team’s needs, developing the workplace design plan(s) for our new buildings, and renovated existing labs,” Hawkins said. “Once that is complete, we will break ground on construction.”

State leaders such as Chief of Staff for the NC Department of Commerce Marqueta Welton gave her take on the expansion.

“This is a great day for Greensboro and the Triad,” Welton said. “We are celebrating the continued investment of a global company.”

Greensboro Mayor Vaughan praised the idea of expansion as well.