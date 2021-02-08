'It's sort of creeping back' | Testing numbers and positive COVID-19 cases up across Guilford, Forsyth County

Even vaccinated adults are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after a known exposure to the virus.

COVID-19 numbers continue to increase statewide, with far more cases and hospitalizations than just one month ago. Health experts also say they're seeing a rise in the number of people seeking out testing - looking to find out if they have the virus.

"What really has changed in the last few weeks are that our cases have gone up drastically," said Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift, "The first week of July, we were average six to eight cases per day. Now we had 74 cases today, and our average over the past seven days has been 78. The numbers are going up. More people are concerned and they should be about the Delta variant. So as we’ve said always, we encourage people to get tested."

Over in Guilford County, David Thompson, Assistant Director for Cone Health, said they're seeing similar trends in testing and cases over at the Green Valley campus.

"At the height of everything we were seeing like 1,000 people a day at Green Valley for testing. Of course, it dropped off dramatically when we started vaccines, but now we are starting to see the vaccine kind of plateau, and the Delta variant is taking effect," he said, "A few weeks ago we were testing like 30 people a day at Green Valley, and it was only open two days a week...We kind of started seeing, one to two weeks after the Fourth of July, it's sort of creeping back up and now we’re at 200 a day last week."

Both experts say this wave, and the Delta variant, is most concerning for unvaccinated people - and that breakthrough cases remain relatively rare. But, even if you are vaccinated - there are a few steps you should take if you are exposed.

"If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 whether you've been vaccinated or not, you should get tested. If you're fully vaccinated you should be tested three to five days following a known exposure," Swift said.

"If I could recommend somebody, it's go where you can get a test the quickest in that three to five day window," said Thompson.

While both experts say the PCR or viral COVID-19 test is considered the gold standard in terms of accuracy, rapid tests are also effective. Between taking the test and getting your results, make sure to self isolate.