'They’re doing everything they need to do' | Greensboro music venue reopens Friday night

The venue's Facebook page said social distancing and safety is the number one goal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On the day that phase three was supposed to start, the popular live music venue The Blind Tiger in Greensboro is reopening.

Governor Roy Cooper extended phase two another five weeks, but even still, the Friday night show at The Blind Tiger will still go on, but not without precautions.

The Blind Tiger said it will serve food and only 125 people will be let in which is one-fourth capacity. Music fans will be seated, must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Under phase 2, music halls are not allowed to reopen if patrons are not seated. Blind Tiger said customers will be seated at tables, six feet apart.

"Social distance and masks a must as everyone's safety is top priority," the venue said in a message to WFMY News 2.

Chad Hough said he'll be at the show tonight and has full confidence the rules will be followed for the safety of everyone.

"I think they’re doing everything they need to do," he said.

Hough said being in the service industry himself, he knows how difficult it's been for the venue to be closed for months.

"They’ve been out of job for five months so I know how needed this is for them so I’ll come out and show my support," he said.

They said they got their plan approved by law enforcement.

Greensboro Police said The Blind Tiger reached out to the department.

A spokesperson for GPD said the department doesn't tell businesses whether or not to open, and that it's up to the business to decide how to move forward.