GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tesori Family Foundation's All-Star Kids Clinic was held at Sedgefield Country Club as part of Wyndham Championship week. The clinic allows children with special needs to learn about and enjoy golf.

"My son Isaiah was born 5-and-a-half years ago with down syndrome and we wanted to start figuring out what we could do to impact the special needs community," said Paul Tesori, Webb Simpson's caddie on the PGA Tour. "It's grown into something we have in four different cities."

Participants were challenged by a 'GolfRilla' and a zoo putting course and a dance contest at the end.

"We get a lot of laughs for that," Tesori said.

Tesori says the clinic will be in at least 20 PGA cities next year and hopes to have every stop in the next five years. Tesori started the foundation with his wife, Michelle.

"It's been so important for us to give back in any way we can," Tesori said. "The kids are everything."

