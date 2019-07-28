GREENSBORO, N.C. — The PGA Tour is winding down, but not before its customary exciting week in the Gate City.

Festivities for the 80th Wyndham Championship will begin July 30 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The tournament moved two weeks up from its traditional slot (Aug. 16-18 in 2018), but is still at the end of the regular season and is the last tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Last year's Wyndham saw Brandt Snedeker ride a course-record performance in the opening round to his second Wyndham championship.

WHO'S PLAYING?

Household stars like Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson aren't playing, but several familiar names among golf fans will be there. Former Wyndham champions Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim are all part of the field.

Patrick Reed, the 2013 Wyndham champ, two-time major winner Zach Johnson, U.S. Open winner Lucas Glover and World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els are also playing. 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champ Jordan Spieth joined the field Friday afternoon. Three-time major championship winner Padraig Harrington and 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner were also late additions.

POPULAR VIEWING SPOTS

Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations, says holes 15, 16 and 17 are popular viewing spots as well as the area around the seventh green and eighth tee.

AT A GLANCE

Tournament Dates: July 30 - August 4

July 30 - August 4 Yardage: 7,127 yards

7,127 yards Par: 35-35 - 70

35-35 - 70 Purse: $6.2 million

$6.2 million Winner's share: $1,116,000

SCHEDULE

Monday - BB&T Monday Pro-Am, tee times 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday - PGA TOUR pros practice round

Executive Women's Day Featuring Annika Sorenstam presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of North Carolina, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (invitation only)

Youth clinic at the Wyndham at Grandover Resort, 4 p.m.

DeJoy/Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am pairings dinner - invitation only.

Wednesday - DeJoy/Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am; tee times 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; Noon to 2 p.m.

Thursday - Wyndham Championship first round

Friday - Wyndham Championship second round

Saturday - Wyndham Championship third round

Sunday - Wyndham Championship final round

WHERE TO WATCH ON TV

CBS/WFMY News 2 will broadcast the third and final rounds of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 3 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the Wyndham Championship are available at Wyndham Championship.com, Ticketmaster, Piedmont Triad Harris Teeter locations and through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570.

FREE TICKETS

Members of the Military (active duty, reservists and veterans) may receive up to two complimentary tickets each day to the tournament.

may receive up to two complimentary tickets each day to the tournament. Children ages 15 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult courtesy of Harris Teeter. One youth per adult.

are admitted free of charge with a paying adult courtesy of Harris Teeter. One youth per adult. Teachers representing Piedmont Triad-area K-12 institutions and one guest will receive free admission to the tournament Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, August 4 with a current school identification card courtesy of the Weaver Foundation and the Bryan Foundation.

and one guest will receive free admission to the tournament Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, August 4 with a current school identification card courtesy of the Weaver Foundation and the Bryan Foundation. Piedmont Triad First responders, including law enforcement, fire and Emergency Medical Technicians, are also admitted to the tournament free of charge with one guest courtesy of The Carroll Companies and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellars. First responders must have a current identification card to take advantage of the free admission offer.

PARKING INFO

There are three parking lot options: Premier Parking, Public Parking North and Public Parking South. Complimentary parking shuttles run continuously from all three lots to Sedgefield Country Club and back. Parking lots take cash and credit card.

PREMIER PARKING: Four Seasons, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC 27407

PUBLIC PARKING NORTH: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407

PUBLIC PARKING SOUTH: GTCC Jamestown Campus, 601 E. Main Street, Jamestown, NC 27282

VIP PARKING LOT: American Furniture Warehouse, 3900 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407

For more parking information, check out the tournament website.

SHUTTLE SCHEDULE

Tuesday: 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Final times will be as posted or 30 minutes after play is complete.

RIDE-SHARING DROP-OFF/PICK-UP

The Uber and Lyft pick-up and dropoff area is between East and West Sedgefield near Wayne Road and the tournament’s main entrance.

TAKE THE TRAIN!

Fans can save 15-percent on train tickets to the Wyndham. An electric bus will be available to shuttle passengers arriving at the Greensboro train station.

COURSE MAP

A complete list of bathrooms, first aid stations, concession areas and more here on the course map.

WILL CALL

Will Call is at the main tournament entrance beside the bus drop-off and next to the Ralph Lauren Merchandise Pavillon.

FAN GOODIES

Popular attractions like Margaritaville and the sand sculpture return to the tournament. There's also adirondack alley, expo row and the top 10 Pavillon. Sunbrella will debut the Sunbrella Wine Deck, a new fan amenity on the 17th fairway. The deck is a three-tiered, shaded platform open to all spectators and will have wine, beer and light snacks available for purchase. There are concessions available near the green at the 7th, 9th and 13th hole.

Margaritaville is at a huge tent next to the Sedgefield Clubhouse and features live music most afternoons. Tito's Stillhouse and Tito's Vodka Lounge is just off the ninth green and features a signature cocktail the 'Wyndham Welcome.'

If you are a current or former member of the military, and you pre-registered through SheerID, you can enjoy complimentary food and beverages in the Patriots' Outpost hospitality tent located between the 10th and 18th fairways.

The Club Wyndham Beach Viewing Platform is across from the 15th green and features complimentary snacks and beverages.

There are designated autograph areas adjacent to the scoring area between the ninth and 18th greens.

WHAT TO EAT

Wyndham staff says the ⅓-pound burgers and ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs sold at Margaritaville at the Wyndham, Tito’s Stillhouse and the Wyndham Rewards Visa Hospitality Club are the most popular items. The traditional club sandwich with pimento cheese is also a hit and sold at most concessions areas.

MOBILE DEVICE POLICY

Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.

Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.

Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.

No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).

No point and shoot, film or DSLR cameras (during competition rounds).

No selfie sticks or handheld camera stabilizers.

RESTRICTIONS

No bags larger than a small purse 6 x 6 including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags or chair bags

No clear plastic, vinyl or other carry items larger than 12 x 6 x 12

No plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers of any kind except for medical or infant needs

No computers or laptops.

No fireworks or laser pointers.

No lounge or oversized chairs with extended footrests.

No seat cushions in a carrying case or that have pockets or compartments.

No pets, except for service animals.

No knives, firearms or weapons.

No video cameras (all week).

No point and shoot, film or DSLR camera (during competition rounds).

No selfie sticks or handheld camera stabilizers.

No beverages (patrons may not bring in or exit with beverages) or coolers.

No radios, TVs, or portable speakers.

No posters, signs or banners.

No motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles (whether or not motor-driven), skateboards, hoverboards or other similar devices will be permitted to be operated within tournament property. Segways, motorized scooters or other personal transportation devices are prohibited if not used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment.

No drones, Remote Controlled Model Aircrafts or other devices that can be operated in airspace will be permitted to be operated at PGA Tour events during tournament week.

WHAT'S NEW - WYNDHAM REWARDS TOP 10

Starting with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season, the top-10 finishers in the final regular season FedExCup point standings will also earn a bonus as a member of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 - $10 million bonus will recognize the top 10 players who earn the most FedExCup points through the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season.

The winner will take $2 million. Here are the prize winnings for the top 10 finishes.

1. $2 million

2. $1.5 million

3. $1.2 million

4. $1.1 million

5. $1 million

6. $850,000

7. $700,000

8. $600,000

9. $550,000

10. $500,000

After the Open Championship, Koepka leads second-place Matt Kuchar by 37 points and third place Rory McIlroy by 142 points; the player who wins the Wyndham Championship will earn 500 FedExCup points.

SNEDEKER'S HISTORIC 2018

Eventual 2018 champ Brandt Snedeker opened with a course-record 59 last year, becoming just the ninth golfer in PGA Tour history to post a sub-60 score. Snedeker held off Webb Simpson and C.T. Pan when he sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole, prompting a family celebration with his wife and children. Snedeker also won in 2007.

RECENT CHAMPIONS

2018 - Brant Snedeker

Brant Snedeker 2017 - Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson 2016 - Kim Si-woo

Kim Si-woo 2015 - Davis Love III

Davis Love III 2014 - Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas 2013 - Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed 2012 - Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia 2011 - Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson 2010 - Arjun Atwal

Arjun Atwal 2009 - Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore 2008 - Carl Pettersson

Carl Pettersson 2007 - Brandt Snedeker

WHAT'S IN A NAME?

The tournament has had several different names and sponsors over the years, including Chrysler and K-Mart.

2007 - current Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship 2003 - 2006 Chrysler Classic of Greensboro

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro 1996 - 2002 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic

Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic 1989 - 1995 K-Mart Greater Greensboro Open

K-Mart Greater Greensboro Open 1938 - 1987 Greater Greensboro Open

More information available at WyndhamChampionship.com and PGATour.com.

