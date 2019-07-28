GREENSBORO, N.C. — The PGA Tour is winding down, but not before its customary exciting week in the Gate City.
Festivities for the 80th Wyndham Championship will begin July 30 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The tournament moved two weeks up from its traditional slot (Aug. 16-18 in 2018), but is still at the end of the regular season and is the last tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Last year's Wyndham saw Brandt Snedeker ride a course-record performance in the opening round to his second Wyndham championship.
WHO'S PLAYING?
Household stars like Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson aren't playing, but several familiar names among golf fans will be there. Former Wyndham champions Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim are all part of the field.
Patrick Reed, the 2013 Wyndham champ, two-time major winner Zach Johnson, U.S. Open winner Lucas Glover and World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els are also playing. 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champ Jordan Spieth joined the field Friday afternoon. Three-time major championship winner Padraig Harrington and 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner were also late additions.
POPULAR VIEWING SPOTS
Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations, says holes 15, 16 and 17 are popular viewing spots as well as the area around the seventh green and eighth tee.
AT A GLANCE
- Tournament Dates: July 30 - August 4
- Yardage: 7,127 yards
- Par: 35-35 - 70
- Purse: $6.2 million
- Winner's share: $1,116,000
SCHEDULE
Monday - BB&T Monday Pro-Am, tee times 10 a.m. to noon
Tuesday - PGA TOUR pros practice round
Executive Women's Day Featuring Annika Sorenstam presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of North Carolina, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (invitation only)
Youth clinic at the Wyndham at Grandover Resort, 4 p.m.
DeJoy/Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am pairings dinner - invitation only.
Wednesday - DeJoy/Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am; tee times 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; Noon to 2 p.m.
Thursday - Wyndham Championship first round
Friday - Wyndham Championship second round
Saturday - Wyndham Championship third round
Sunday - Wyndham Championship final round
WHERE TO WATCH ON TV
CBS/WFMY News 2 will broadcast the third and final rounds of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 3 p.m.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for the Wyndham Championship are available at Wyndham Championship.com, Ticketmaster, Piedmont Triad Harris Teeter locations and through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570.
FREE TICKETS
- Members of the Military (active duty, reservists and veterans) may receive up to two complimentary tickets each day to the tournament.
- Children ages 15 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult courtesy of Harris Teeter. One youth per adult.
- Teachers representing Piedmont Triad-area K-12 institutions and one guest will receive free admission to the tournament Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, August 4 with a current school identification card courtesy of the Weaver Foundation and the Bryan Foundation.
- Piedmont Triad First responders, including law enforcement, fire and Emergency Medical Technicians, are also admitted to the tournament free of charge with one guest courtesy of The Carroll Companies and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellars. First responders must have a current identification card to take advantage of the free admission offer.
PARKING INFO
There are three parking lot options: Premier Parking, Public Parking North and Public Parking South. Complimentary parking shuttles run continuously from all three lots to Sedgefield Country Club and back. Parking lots take cash and credit card.
PREMIER PARKING: Four Seasons, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC 27407
PUBLIC PARKING NORTH: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
PUBLIC PARKING SOUTH: GTCC Jamestown Campus, 601 E. Main Street, Jamestown, NC 27282
VIP PARKING LOT: American Furniture Warehouse, 3900 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407
For more parking information, check out the tournament website.
SHUTTLE SCHEDULE
Tuesday: 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Final times will be as posted or 30 minutes after play is complete.
RIDE-SHARING DROP-OFF/PICK-UP
The Uber and Lyft pick-up and dropoff area is between East and West Sedgefield near Wayne Road and the tournament’s main entrance.
TAKE THE TRAIN!
Fans can save 15-percent on train tickets to the Wyndham. An electric bus will be available to shuttle passengers arriving at the Greensboro train station.
COURSE MAP
A complete list of bathrooms, first aid stations, concession areas and more here on the course map.
WILL CALL
Will Call is at the main tournament entrance beside the bus drop-off and next to the Ralph Lauren Merchandise Pavillon.
FAN GOODIES
Popular attractions like Margaritaville and the sand sculpture return to the tournament. There's also adirondack alley, expo row and the top 10 Pavillon. Sunbrella will debut the Sunbrella Wine Deck, a new fan amenity on the 17th fairway. The deck is a three-tiered, shaded platform open to all spectators and will have wine, beer and light snacks available for purchase. There are concessions available near the green at the 7th, 9th and 13th hole.
Margaritaville is at a huge tent next to the Sedgefield Clubhouse and features live music most afternoons. Tito's Stillhouse and Tito's Vodka Lounge is just off the ninth green and features a signature cocktail the 'Wyndham Welcome.'
If you are a current or former member of the military, and you pre-registered through SheerID, you can enjoy complimentary food and beverages in the Patriots' Outpost hospitality tent located between the 10th and 18th fairways.
The Club Wyndham Beach Viewing Platform is across from the 15th green and features complimentary snacks and beverages.
There are designated autograph areas adjacent to the scoring area between the ninth and 18th greens.
WHAT TO EAT
Wyndham staff says the ⅓-pound burgers and ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs sold at Margaritaville at the Wyndham, Tito’s Stillhouse and the Wyndham Rewards Visa Hospitality Club are the most popular items. The traditional club sandwich with pimento cheese is also a hit and sold at most concessions areas.
MOBILE DEVICE POLICY
- Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.
- Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.
- Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.
- No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).
- No point and shoot, film or DSLR cameras (during competition rounds).
- No selfie sticks or handheld camera stabilizers.
RESTRICTIONS
- No bags larger than a small purse 6 x 6 including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags or chair bags
- No clear plastic, vinyl or other carry items larger than 12 x 6 x 12
- No plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers of any kind except for medical or infant needs
- No computers or laptops.
- No fireworks or laser pointers.
- No lounge or oversized chairs with extended footrests.
- No seat cushions in a carrying case or that have pockets or compartments.
- No pets, except for service animals.
- No knives, firearms or weapons.
- No video cameras (all week).
- No point and shoot, film or DSLR camera (during competition rounds).
- No selfie sticks or handheld camera stabilizers.
- No beverages (patrons may not bring in or exit with beverages) or coolers.
- No radios, TVs, or portable speakers.
- No posters, signs or banners.
- No motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles (whether or not motor-driven), skateboards, hoverboards or other similar devices will be permitted to be operated within tournament property. Segways, motorized scooters or other personal transportation devices are prohibited if not used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment.
- No drones, Remote Controlled Model Aircrafts or other devices that can be operated in airspace will be permitted to be operated at PGA Tour events during tournament week.
WHAT'S NEW - WYNDHAM REWARDS TOP 10
Starting with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season, the top-10 finishers in the final regular season FedExCup point standings will also earn a bonus as a member of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 - $10 million bonus will recognize the top 10 players who earn the most FedExCup points through the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season.
The winner will take $2 million. Here are the prize winnings for the top 10 finishes.
- 1. $2 million
- 2. $1.5 million
- 3. $1.2 million
- 4. $1.1 million
- 5. $1 million
- 6. $850,000
- 7. $700,000
- 8. $600,000
- 9. $550,000
- 10. $500,000
After the Open Championship, Koepka leads second-place Matt Kuchar by 37 points and third place Rory McIlroy by 142 points; the player who wins the Wyndham Championship will earn 500 FedExCup points.
SNEDEKER'S HISTORIC 2018
Eventual 2018 champ Brandt Snedeker opened with a course-record 59 last year, becoming just the ninth golfer in PGA Tour history to post a sub-60 score. Snedeker held off Webb Simpson and C.T. Pan when he sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole, prompting a family celebration with his wife and children. Snedeker also won in 2007.
RECENT CHAMPIONS
- 2018 - Brant Snedeker
- 2017 - Henrik Stenson
- 2016 - Kim Si-woo
- 2015 - Davis Love III
- 2014 - Camilo Villegas
- 2013 - Patrick Reed
- 2012 - Sergio Garcia
- 2011 - Webb Simpson
- 2010 - Arjun Atwal
- 2009 - Ryan Moore
- 2008 - Carl Pettersson
- 2007 - Brandt Snedeker
WHAT'S IN A NAME?
The tournament has had several different names and sponsors over the years, including Chrysler and K-Mart.
- 2007 - current Wyndham Championship
- 2003 - 2006 Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
- 1996 - 2002 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic
- 1989 - 1995 K-Mart Greater Greensboro Open
- 1938 - 1987 Greater Greensboro Open
More information available at WyndhamChampionship.com and PGATour.com.
