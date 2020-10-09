x
Theatre Art Galleries hosting at-home Gala and Art auction

The pandemic isn't stopping this year's Gala and art auction. Here is what you need to know.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate story. 

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped High Point's Theatre Art Galleries Annual Gala and Art Auction.

The Galleries largest fundraiser of the year will have both in-person and virtual components. 

This year's raffle painting is called "A New Day" by Adele Yonchak. Its retail value is $2180. Raffle tickets are $15 each or $100 for a package of 10.

The painting will be available for public in-person viewing on the following dates: 

  • 09/17 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 09/18 10 a.m. - 7 a.m.
  • 09/19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Other items will be available for auction. Bidding will begin with the first public viewing.

You can register for bidding by clicking here. 

You can purchase raffle tickets here. 

