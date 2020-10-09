Theatre Art Galleries hosting at-home Gala and Art auction

The pandemic isn't stopping this year's Gala and art auction. Here is what you need to know.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped High Point's Theatre Art Galleries Annual Gala and Art Auction.

The Galleries largest fundraiser of the year will have both in-person and virtual components.

This year's raffle painting is called "A New Day" by Adele Yonchak. Its retail value is $2180. Raffle tickets are $15 each or $100 for a package of 10.

The painting will be available for public in-person viewing on the following dates:

09/17 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

09/18 10 a.m. - 7 a.m.

09/19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Other items will be available for auction. Bidding will begin with the first public viewing.

You can register for bidding by clicking here.