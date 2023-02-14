Thomasville City Schools' 2nd-grade teacher dies

Thomasville Primary School will also be on “Remote Instruction” on Friday, Feb 17.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville City Schools is mourning the loss of one of their own, according to the school district.

The Davidson County school district tweeted the following statement:

With a heavy heart, we share that TPS 2nd grade teacher, Mr. Terry Register passed away. Know you are important to us!

Thomasville Primary School will also be on “Remote Instruction” on Friday, Feb 17, 2023. All other schools will remain on a regular schedule.

Anyone who needs support should call 336-474-4200.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.