3 dead after shooting on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem

Police found all three of the men with multiple gunshot wounds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are dead following a shooting Saturday on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem.

Police were found three people with multiple gunshot wounds after 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

Ronnie Covington, 34, Charles Burns of Rural Hall, 38, and Jamarus Crews of Rural Hall, 46, are all dead following the shooting.

Investigators said Covington and Crews died at the scene of the shooting. Detectives said Burns was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Covington, Burns and Crews’ death make the 30th, 31st, and 32nd homicides in Winston-Salem this year compared to 36 homicides this time last year.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

