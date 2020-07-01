CLEMMONS, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash has closed part of I-40 in Clemmons.

Forsyth County Emergency Services said it happened just before 4:00 p.m. after a tractor-trailer driver lost control and crashed into a barrier causing it to catch on fire.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the right lane is closed near MM 182 at Harper Road near Clemmons in Forsyth County.

