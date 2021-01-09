'Tragedy happens and it’s not the time to run from God,' prayer service held to remember Mount Tabor High student killed in shooting

Parents, students and community members are coming together through their faith.

As the family of a Mount Tabor High student who was killed during a school shooting grieves so does the community. William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. was shot on school grounds and later died.

“It's just a reminder that as parents we can't be there but God can,” one parent said.

Union Baptist Church held a prayer service just hours after the shooting to provide community support.

“Tragedy happens and it’s not the time to run from God, but God wants you to know that he is a very present help,” one of the pastors at the church said. “Pray for him. Pray for his family. Pray for his friends.”