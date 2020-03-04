MADISON, N.C. — A small Triad business called the 'Mad Bean' located in Madison is doing a little extra, to make sure their community has what it needs.

The deli and coffee shop is housed in an old grocery store first built-in 1885. The shop is now carrying 'essential groceries' because they're in such high demand.

Things like toilet paper, meats, and potatoes. The owners tell us, they just want to help their neighbors.

The store told WFMY News 2 that they are also making sure the store is sanitized and making sure customers are practicing social distancing.

