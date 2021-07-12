Triad colleges prepare for future job opportunities at Toyota's new battery manufacturing plant

"We put people to work with the skill sets to make manufacturing work," said Randolph Community College President Dr. Robert Shackleford.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Phase one of Toyota's new battery manufacturing plant will create more than 1,700 jobs.

If all goes to plan, Phase 2 of the project would increase that number to more than 3,800 jobs. News 2 heard from reps at local community colleges about how the schools offer educational programs to prepare students for jobs like this.

"We can find out from the manufacturer what skills do you want your workers to have and then we can create those skills and go in with a stack of credentials and say, 'You want this? Look what I have,'" said Dr. Robert Shackleford, Randolph Community College President.

Shackleford said students can go through educational options such as short-term training, or sign up for programs that require a degree in areas like advanced manufacturing and electronics.

"Our students are getting great jobs in the best manufacturing and now they see the opportunity. We're talking about another 1,750 jobs," said Shackleford.

One student, David Stecher, is in the machine program at RCC. He was eager to hear the news of Toyota coming to the area.

"It will do great for this program because it will help improve on top of an already great program we have here," said Stecher.

At Guilford Technical Community College, the president also expressed his excitement for the possibilities it brings for his students.

"We are beyond excited to help build that workforce for Toyota to make sure they are successful in the Triad," said Anthony Clarke.