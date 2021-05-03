x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Triad restaurants can now apply for COVID-19 relief funds

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund makes available $28 billion in grants to business owners who have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A much-requested help has now become a reality for the food and beverage industry by way of federal grants. Small Business Administration grants are now available to Triad restaurants through the Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Restaurant owners as well as those who own and operate food trucks and catering businesses can now apply for COVID relief grant. The application window for grants from the Small Business Administration opened Monday at 12 noon.

RELATED: Restaurant Revitalization Fund registrations begin Friday

Entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry can start their application process for the grants at www.sba.gov

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund makes available $28 billion in grants to business owners who have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund for the restaurants is part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package by President Joe Biden's Administration. 

    

Related Articles