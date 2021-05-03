Triad restaurants can now apply for COVID-19 relief funds

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund makes available $28 billion in grants to business owners who have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A much-requested help has now become a reality for the food and beverage industry by way of federal grants. Small Business Administration grants are now available to Triad restaurants through the Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Restaurant owners as well as those who own and operate food trucks and catering businesses can now apply for COVID relief grant. The application window for grants from the Small Business Administration opened Monday at 12 noon.

Entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry can start their application process for the grants at www.sba.gov

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund makes available $28 billion in grants to business owners who have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.