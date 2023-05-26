Triad little league baseball teams in need of umpires

It's part of a national problem. Organizers say unruly parents and having to share umpires with schools are part of the reason for the shortage.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The boys of summer have run into some issues in recent years.

Local little leagues can't find enough umpires to call games.

Organizers say it's part of a national problem. They shared some creative solutions to a growing concern.

Excitement and energy are just a couple of words to describe the moments before little leaguers play and share the field with teammates, opponents, and coaches.

They're also sharing the field with umpires. The only problem is there hasn't been enough of them lately.

"For the past couple of seasons, we have seen an empire shortage throughout the country," Winston-Salem National Little League President Matt Dixson said.

The pandemic and retirement are to blame.

The solution is sharing the umpires among all ages, but the president of the Winston-Salem National Little League says high school and middle schools tend to get priority.

"There have been nights in the week where we have struggled to have umpires fill our positions and, in those cases, we have had adult volunteers to step up and come out onto the field," Dixson said.

Even coaches and former players have had to stand behind the plate.

Greensboro Parks and Rec is also seeing the same problem for its youth baseball games.

"I think there's a lot of organizations currently that's pulling from the same set of umpires, so it can be difficult sometimes to get umpires to maintain that balance," Greensboro Parks and Rec Athletic Superintendent Monique Floyd said.

Floyd said bad behavior from parents toward umpires has also been a concern at their site.

"That means maybe unruly parents or parents in the stands questioning their calls maybe being a little louder than usual instead of spectating enjoying the game and so that's their perspective," she added.

She said no physical fights have broken out, but the simple act of yelling from the stands can be distracting.

"It has been frustrating from their perspective trying to manage both the game as well as everything that's been happening on or around them," Floyd said. "We always try to take a proactive approach and try to let parents let spectators know what the code of conduct is."

The Winston-Salem National little league is holding clinics for those interested in becoming an umpire.

Greensboro Parks and Rec is also hiring.

More information on the recruitment efforts by both organizations can be found on our website.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.