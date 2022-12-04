Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

Deputies discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds during a welfare check around 8:15 p.m.

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett.

Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no additional public safety threat as deputies believe it is an isolated incident, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

