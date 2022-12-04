1 person shot on Donlora Drive in Greensboro

Greensboro police said someone was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 6:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of Donlora Drive. They found someone with a gunshot wound. That person went to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not give any information about the victim or their condition. Investigators don't have a suspect in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated when WFMY News 2 learns more information.